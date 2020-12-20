Kankara: APC commends security agents, warns against reoccurrence

By Tunde Opalana

The All Progressives Congress has expressed joy over the release and return of students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, Daily Times gathered.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, the party noted that this news was not just elating, but it was gladdening and relieving.

The party assured the students that President Buhari and the party will do all it takes to make sure that they continue to study in a safe environment.

“We want to congratulate the parents of the children and also apologize on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security and although we are doing our utmost best, such incidence is a sad event and must, at all cost not repeat itself”

“When we received the news of the abduction at first, we were traumatised. We were heartbroken and this was the same for most, if not all Nigerians who heard of the unfortunate incidence.

“As a party, we called on Nigerians not to lose their hope in our government and the security apparatus”

“We thank all those who made this rescue effort possible, especially the Governors of Katsina and Zamfara States, the security agents across the country”

“We do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies, we believe and know they are capable especially when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are trusting and hopeful that this episode will never repeat itself again. We encourage the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police and other security agents to take lessons from the lapses that led to this abduction and ensure that we never see a repeat of this tragedy again.”

The party also congratulated the President for his determination to ensure the release of the boys.

We commend President Buhari, the leader of our party for charging the security agencies to ensure that the boys were returned alive and unscathed, an instruction they executed in conjunction with the state government officials.

“We want to assure all Nigerians, that the government of President Buhari will continue to do all that is necessary to secure Nigerians, their places of business, worship and learning, while working with the various stakeholders at all levels to make this possible.” The statement read.

In a separate statement also issued by Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, the Youth Rep in the Caretaker Committee of the party, warned that no member of the party who is not a member of the 13-Man caretaker committee should or is allowed to speak for the party by whatever name called.

“The party wishes to inform the general public, especially members of the media that the members of the defunct Exco which was dissolved at the last National Executive Council meeting of the party do not speak for the party, and thus should not be quoted as such.

“We have seen statements published on the media quoting defunct members of the party’s dissolved executive and attributing it to the party; this is unacceptable and we will like to make it clear that only members of the current National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee may speak for the party.”

