Kane tells Tottenham he wants to quit this summer

Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 27-year-old has grown frustrated with the club’s failure to compete at the highest level, particularly after his team was eliminated from contention for Champions League football next season.

Spurs have long been hesitant to entertain offers for their talisman, but the England captain is hoping that after his long service to the club, they will soften their stance.

Kane’s agent, Daniel Levy, will seek a big fee because he is under contract until 2024. Kane prefers to stay in the Premier League.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are all possible destinations, but it is unknown whether or not a deal will be struck.

Despite the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, all three of the aforementioned Premier League giants are searching for attacking signings.

Man United, on the other hand, have renewed Edinson Cavani’s contract after a strong run of form and are rumored to be focusing on signing a right-winger, possibly Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Kane is eager to settle his dilemma before the European Championship, but it is likely to drag on all summer.

In a host of recent interviews, Kane hasn’t sought to sugar-coat his unhappiness in north London and vocalise his desire to represent a club that challenges for major honours.

“Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements,” the striker said . “When I look back at the end of my career, I will go over it and take in a little bit more. The goal right now as a player is to win team trophies.

“As much as this [London Footballer of the Year award] is great, I want to be winning the biggest prizes that there is to offer as a team, and we are not quite doing that.

“It is one of those [situations], it is bittersweet. I would rather be winning team trophies than this award. It is what it is. I am proud to win it. It means it has been a good season on the pitch, so I have just got to try and continue what I am doing.”

With 22 Premier League goals, Kane is level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot.

Furthermore, he has 32 goals and 16 assists in 47 games in all competitions, ranking him among the world’s best strikers.