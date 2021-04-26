Kamaru Usman pounds Jorge Masvidal with vicious knockout to retain title

The revelation that reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman continues to find space for dramatic change, even as he cements his position as one of the sport’s greatest fighters, was perhaps the most jarring moment of Saturday night’s UFC 261 event, which featured gruesome injuries, a loud capacity crowd, and a convincing upset.

Even after losing to Usman in a unanimous five-round decision last summer, Jorge Masvidal, Usman’s co-main event opponent, had not anticipated the fact. He called Usman a coward, threatened aggression, and challenged his striking ability.

Masvidal grinned and chuckled early in the second round of their Saturday rematch as he took and eluded blows. Usman stunned him with a brilliant right jab to the jaw eight seconds after his last smirk, finishing one of the sport’s most resilient fighters and continuing his reign of divisional dominance with a fourth consecutive title defense.

During the post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White said of Usman, “He has absolutely matured as a warrior.” “He’s grown into an incredible, all-around fighter; one of the best ever and on his way to being the best ever.”

Usman (19-1) began his martial arts career as a high school wrestler in Texas, and since entering the UFC in 2015, he has earned a reputation as a tough, unflappable fighter. However, he has been criticized by some as a slow striker who lacks the explosive strength of some of the promotion’s most entertaining fighters.

Despite these reservations, Usman broke Colby Covington’s jaw in a 2019 fight. In February, he knocked out Gilbert Burns twice, aided by his trademark right jab.

Between those fights, Usman fought Masvidal on short notice with a broken nose last July and won by unanimous decision. Masvidal then dismissed Usman’s striking ability. In their next meeting, Usman promised a more definite conclusion.

Usman followed through as Saturday night turned into Sunday morning.

While Masvidal, the fourth-ranked welterweight contender, landed more strikes in both rounds, he secured two takedowns in the first round. Masvidal (35-15) had not lost a fight since 2008.

Usman missed with a right hook in the first minute of the second round on Saturday. Masvidal smiled, but Usman dropped him with an explosive right jab seconds later, demonstrating his increased hitting prowess and demonstrating his continued evolution.

The reigning champion has won 18 straight fights and holds the record for the longest active winning streak in the UFC (14). Usman would overtake Anderson Silva for the most consecutive wins in UFC history if he wins his next three fights. According to White, he will face Covington for the fifth time in his title defense.

Before UFC 261, Usman had won two of his previous three fights by technical knockout. He saw his first win over Masvidal as a blemish on a resume that he intends to improve in order to become the best welterweight of all time.

Usman thought he had made amends with his victory on Saturday.

He said of his winning strategy, “I’m pleased.” “I wasn’t happy with the previous one, and I wanted to be happy tonight, and I got it.”