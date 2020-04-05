More donations have been made to the Kwara state government’s campaign to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to the state, with various individuals and firms backing the government’s effort.

“The government commends the management of KAM Holding for the donation of N20m to the government; Hajia Bola Shagaya for donating 100 bags of 50kg rice, 500 pieces of 5kg semovita and 200 small cartons of detergents and Mt. Olive Nigeria Limited for giving us 1,500 cartons of tomato paste and 1,000 bags of 5kg garri (cassava flakes),” according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to the governor and spokesman of the Kwara state technical committee on COVID-19.

“Similarly, the government thanks Zambazi Restaurant Café and Lounge for the gift of N100,000 while urging others to support the committee with their donations,” the statement added.