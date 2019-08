Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, has described as unfounded, social media reports that he has suspended his planned medical check-up in a German hospital following the assault of former Senate Deputy President, Ike Ekweremadu by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg.

Sen. Kalu disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN recalls that the former deputy senate president was physically assaulted in Germany at the weekend by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sen. Ekweremadu was invited as a speaker/special guest of honour at the second annual Igbo cultural festival in Nuremberg, Germany.

Sen. Kalu said that since the Senate commenced its recess, he has been in his country home, interacting with his constituents.

“I have been in my country home interacting with the people and settling disputes. The news that I suspended my planned medical check-up in Germany is not true.

“I was invited by an Igbo group in Spain to attend their function, I could not go because of the interaction with my constituents,’’ he stated.

The senator had described the action of the IPOB members in attacking Sen. Ekweremadu as “uncivilised, unacceptable and barbaric.”

The former Abia state governor urged Igbo people to respect their leaders at all levels, noting that the only way the South-East zone can be prosperous is by embracing dialogue, peace and unity.

Sen. Kalu also urged the Nigerian embassy in Germany, the German government and other appropriate authorities to bring the perpetrators of the ugly incident to book.

He said: “After watching a viral video of the physical attack on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweramadu, I was not only disappointed, but irritated and disturbed with the action of some members of IPOB.

“The assault on the senator is a slap on Igbo leaders regardless of age, party affiliation and religion. The perpetrators of the uncivilised act must face the wrath of the law.

“Sen. Ekweramadu is not only one of the Igbo leaders, but also a prominent Nigerian and as such should be accorded due respect by all and sundry at home and abroad.

“For the South-East to move forward, the people of the zone must embrace dialogue as a way of resolving pertinent issues and eschew violence.”

Kalu appealed to Igbo people across the globe to be law-abiding and good ambassadors of Nigeria. (NAN)