Kaduna traffic situation worsens as El-zakzaky’s trial resume

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

Heavy traffic of Vehicular and human movement is being experienced within Kaduna main town following the trial of Shiekh Ibraheem El-zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) holding in the state judiciary.

Motorists are bitterly complaining about the Monday traffic experienced especially within Ahmad Bello’s way and environs, due to the trial.



The situation worsened as a result of the ongoing Kaduna State Urban renewal road construction contract under the Elrufai administration.

Some of those who spoke to our Correspondent expressed bitterness, and regretted being in Kaduna main town on Monday, saying they were unaware of El-zakzaky’s court sitting.



One Sunday Ibrahim told our correspondent that he spent donkey hours between station roundabout but was yet to reach his closed by office due to the traffic gridlock in town, and wanted to know if the case was up today.



The Shiites leader is in Kaduna State high court for continuation of hearing for Monday and Tuesday, according to an insider source.



As usual, most major and links roads within the state metropolis were shutdown, particularly those linked to court premises.