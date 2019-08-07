The Kaduna State Government has indicated its intention to file an appeal against the Monday’s decision of the state’s High Court which granted permission to the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, to seek medical trip in New Delhi, India.

The PUNCH reports

This was despite the Monday’s pledge by the Department of State Services, which had been keeping custody of the couple since 2015, to comply with the court’s order.

Bayero said the government would file the appeal against the decision of the court along with “terms of agreement” for the cleric’s planned foreign trip.

He said, “We are filing an appeal against the decision tomorrow (Wednesday).

“We are also filing along with it terms of agreement on the trip.”

However, El-Zakzaky’s lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), told our correspondent on Tuesday that he was not aware of any terms of agreement to be filed after the “clear and unambiguous” ruling of the court permitting his clients to embark on the foreign medical trip.