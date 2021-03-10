Kaduna: NLC urges Lawmakers to implement of financial autonomy of Judiciary

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest to the Kaduna State house of Assembly, demanding for full implementation of financial autonomy of the judiciary.

The workers, during the protest, said if their demands are not met, they will continue to protest and occupy all State Assemblies across the Federation.

State chairman of the organized labour, Comrade Suleiman Ayuba who spoke on behalf of the workers, said the state lawmaker should take the necessary steps to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary as the welfare of their members is tied under the autonomy.

The workers also alleged that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is impeding every effort to also implement President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order 10 which was signed last year, to grant autonomy for the judiciary and also improve their welfare.