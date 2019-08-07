The Kaduna State government on Wednesday gave new conditions for granting the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, known as Shi’ites, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, permission to travel to India for medical treatment.

The Kaduna High Court presided over by Justice Darius Khobo on Monday permitted the IMN leader and wife leave to travel to India for treatment, following injuries they sustained during the IMN’s clash with the Nigerian Army on December 15, 2015.

The court, according to the prosecuting counsel and state Director of Public Prosecution, Dari Bayero, El-Zakzaky and Zeenat, his wife must not go to any other hospital other than the one they specifically requested for.

It also said the Shi’ites leader and wife, travel must be under the strict supervision of the state officials

However, on Wednesday the state government reeled out some conditions that the IMN leader must fulfil before travelling for his medical treatment.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, which was made available to The PUNCH noted that the state would appeal the ruling of the Kaduna High Court ruling allowing El-Zakzaky to travel to India for treatment.

The statement added that it would not seek a stay of execution because it believes that people should have access to medical treatment.

According to the statement, the conditions to be met before the embattled Shiite leader and wife could travel included, “The confirmation of his appointment with the hospital by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; an undertaking by the defendants to produce two prominent and reliable persons as sureties, one being a first-class chief/emir of national repute and the other a prominent person within Kaduna State, who shall undertake to produce the defendants whenever they are needed.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria shall obtain from the Government of India an irrevocable guarantee that it will not entertain any application by the defendants/applicants or any third party seeking asylum under any guise or conferring the status of political prisoners or any other status aside from being medical patients on the defendants/applicants and shall also restrain the defendants/applicants from any act inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“Each of the defendants/applicants shall undertake in writing, endorsed by their Counsel, that while on medical treatment in India, they shall do nothing to jeopardize the ongoing trial, the peace and security of Nigeria and the laws of the Republic of India in whatever form”.

“Security agents of the Federal Government of Nigeria shall escort the defendants/applicants and remain with them throughout the duration of their treatment in India and thereafter shall return with them after their discharge from the hospital.

“The Nigerian High Commission in India shall undertake prior vetting and grant consent before any visitor has access to the defendants/applicants while in the Republic of India.”