Markets in Kaduna State are to partially open on Tuesday, April 14, and, Wednesday, April 15, from 8am to 6pm, for food and medicine sellers.

This was contained in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, issued Monday in KadunaAruwan said only sellers of food and medicines are permitted to open their shops and stalls.

” This is part of the deliberate policy of relaxing the COVID-19 restriction of movement on every two days weekly, to enable residents stock up on food and essentials.

Aruban added that commercial buses are expected to comply with the limit of maximum two persons per row, while commercial motorcycles and tricycles are prohibited from plying any road.



“Customers who come into the market are expected to observe social distancing, which will be strictly enforced,” he said.

The commissioner said only persons who have a compelling reason to go out should do so.

He said that the public were required to stay at home, wash their hands regularly with soap and water, avoid large gatherings and observe respiratory hygiene.

Aruwan explained that the danger of community transmission of the Coronavirus remains high in the state, and urged residents to abide by all regulations as the state health system cannot cope with a wide outbreak.