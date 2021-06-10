Kaduna govt denies arrest of kidnappers of Greenfield students as alleged photos flood internet

The Kaduna State Government has said that the rumored arrest of the abductors of Greenfield University students remained unconfirmed as some photos have been rounding the internet that they have been arrested.

Making clarifications on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “I have been inundated with calls, messages and emails to confirm if the bandits responsible for the kidnapping of the Greenfield University’s students have been arrested.”

“While it is our desire to see this happen by the grace of God, I cannot confirm the story making the rounds, and I have not received any information related to this from security agencies.”