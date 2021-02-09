Kaduna Fire Service records 112 fire outbreaks, 2 deaths in January

The Kaduna State Fire Service on Tuesday said it recorded 112 fire outbreaks and two deaths in the state in January.

Daily times gathered that the Director of the Service, Mr Paul Aboi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the service saved property worth N1 billion from the 112 outbreaks.

Aboi said the service rescued two people unhurt, while six others sustained injuries.

He noted that most of the fire outbreaks were as a result of carelessness of residents and natural causes, especially in the harrmattan season.

He said the service had started sensitising the residents on how to prevent fire outbreaks as well as saving lives and property.

The director lamented that despite series of sensitisation, fire outbreaks were still on the increase.

He said: “We will not relent in our advocacy, as sensitisation still remains the best in handling fire outbreaks.”

He urged the residents to always switch off their electrical appliances when not in used, advising business owners to install fire extinguishers in their premises. (NAN)