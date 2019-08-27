A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that four men, who allegedly abducted a teenage girl be remanded in prison pending legal advice.

The police charged Mohammed Musa, (25); Suleiman Umar , (27); Sunajo Ibrahim, (26) and Yunusa Ja’eh, 25, with two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

Chief Magistrate, Musa Lawal, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered the police to send the case file to the Kaduna state director of public prosecution for advice.

Lawal adjourned the case until September 9 for mention.

Earlier the prosecution counsel, Inspector Yusuf Inuwa, told the court that the case was transferred by the director, Department of State Services (DSS) in the state to the commissioner of police on August16.

According to him, the defendants and two other persons at large, kidnapped a teenager from Ugwan Uku in Kano state to Kaduna state in November 2018

Inuwa said during investigation, Musa (first suspect) was arrested and he revealed the whereabouts of the other defendants, who were later arrested.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 59 and 247 of the Kaduna state Penal Code, 2017.