Kaduna court refuses to stop coronation of new emir of Zazzau

A high court sitting in Dogarawa Zaria, Kaduna State on Friday refused an application seeking to stop the coronation of Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli as the Emir of Zazzau.

The coronation is scheduled to hold on November 9.

The suit was filed on October 16, by Alhaji Bashir Aminu (Iyan Zazzau) challenging the coronation of the new emir.

In the suit, Aminu was seeking an interlocutory application praying the court for an order of interim injunction restraining Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State from installing, crowning, recognising and dealing with any person whosoever as the emir of Zazzau.

Delivering ruling in the case, Justice Kabir Dabo, said:”Due to the important roles played by traditional rulers in the society and likelihood of a breakdown in peace, chieftaincy matters must be given accelerated hearing by courts in line with the reasoning of Supreme Court injunctions like this should be utterly discouraged.

”The court prefers to make an order of accelerated hearing or trial than to grant an injunctive order sought by the plaintiff.

The sole issue for determination is whether at this stage it will be in the interest of justice to grant this application.

The answer is no. The reliefs prayed for in the motion dated October 10 are refused.” He therefore, adjourned the matter until November 11 for pre-trial conference.

The plaintiff had through his counsel, Yunus Usman (SAN), prayed the court to stop the Gov. El-Rufai from performing or executing a any ceremony for the purpose of installing any person as emir of Zazzau pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

He prayed for an order of interim injunction restraining Bamalli from parading himself as the emir of zazzau pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Other defendants are Balarabe Lawal, Secretary to Kaduna State Government, the attorney-general of Kaduna State, Jafaru Sani, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the Zazzau Emirate Council.

Others are Alhaji Umar Mohammed (Fagacin Zazzau); Alhaji Muhammad Abbas (Makama Karamin Zazzau); Alhaji Dalhatu Kasim (Limamin Jumma’an Zazzau) and Alhaji Muhammad-Sani Aliyu (Limamin Kona Zazzau).