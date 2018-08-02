Kaduna: Court Fixes October To Rule On El-Zakzaky’s Bail Application

The Kaduna State High Court has fixed October 4 to rule on the bail application of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The court picked the date on Thursday following the arraignment of the Shiite leader and his wife, Zeenat El-Zakzaky, by the state government.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were charged with eight counts bordering on culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disturbance of public peace, among other allegations.

The duo were first arraigned on May 15, but the court adjourned the hearing on the application for their bail till June 21.

But the matter could not be heard as scheduled due to the absence of the judge and the case was subsequently adjourned till July 11, for the continuation of hearing on their bail application.