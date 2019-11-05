Communities living on Kagoro hills in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State have called for the establishment of a secondary school to make education accessible to their wards.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a delegation of the communities made the appeal on Tuesday when they paid a solidarity visit to the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council, Mr Bege Katukah, in Kaura.



Mr Dabara Akachim, leader of the delegation, said the absence of a secondary school on the hills had discouraged their children from attaining post primary and tertiary education.



“This situation has subjected those interested to untold hardship as they have to trek several kilometres from the top of the hill to Schools on the plains,” he said.

Akachim also requested that the local council to intervene in what he described as critical area of concern for the general well-being and development of their communities.



“We wish to again request the Local Government to provide us with street solar lights and bags of cement to enable us construct the foot paths that lead to the hill from neighbouring communities on the plains since the roads cannot be graded due to the mountainous nature of the terrain,” he said.



Responding, Katukah commended them for the visit and assured that his administration had good developmental plans for the hilly communities because of their peculiar challenges.



He pledged to address the problems listed and also promised to channel same to Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i for state government intervention.

(NAN)