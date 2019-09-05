The Kaduna state Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) says it embarked on the massive demolition of structures across the state for the expansion of roads under the state’s urban renewal programme.

Director, Urban Planning and Research of the agency, Omega Jacob, made this known on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the demolition is also aimed at providing modern infrastructure in the state capital to boost economic development.

According to him, the demolition is also to pave way for the dualisation of Waff Road from NEPA Roundabout to Essence Junction, Alkali Road and Isa Kaita Road under the project.

Jacob said the dualisation of the roads would affect some shop operators along those roads who were issued temporary allocations and are expected to quit when development comes to such areas.

“There is no form of compensation to the shop operators as they were issued temporary allocations which were not renewed this year.

“Several shops have been earmarked and owners given quit notice as stipulated by the law. It is 21 days notice before demolition under the first phase; subsequently, other shops will be affected,” he revealed.

The director said the quit notices issued to over 100 shop operators by the authority were under the first phase, promising that other shops would be issued, subsequently, “to ensure that everyone gets a fair time to relocate.” (NAN)