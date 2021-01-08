Kaduna: Bandits kills 4, kidnap scores in Chikun LG — Daily Times Nigeria

IDIBIA GABRIEL, KADUNA

Armed bandits on Wednesday attacked Katarma village in Chikun local government area of kaduna State, killing many locals and Kidnapped scores.

But government statement put the records of those killed at four while many locals were reportedly kidnapped, especially women.

The security forces fighting to eradicate banditry in the general area of Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Chikun, however stated that the bandits were initially engaged by local vigilantes who defended the village before troops were mobilized to the location according to the feed back given to government of Kaduna State.

The Four persons killed are, Bulus Barde, Hassan Zarmai, Lawal Pada and Kefas Auta, including vigilantes were regretfully killed in the gunfight which ensued with three others (Amos Doma, Zamba Ali and Bomboi Busa) injured.

READ ALSO: 8 killed, 17 houses razed in fresh Southern Kaduna attacks

According the statement “All the kidnapped women were rescued by the troops.

In response to the attack, air platforms were swiftly mobilized for armed missions over Katarma village, and Kusasu village in neighboring Niger State.

While ground troops headed to the location, the air component flew over and successfully neutralized several bandits.

During armed reconnaissance over neighboring Kusasu village, bandits on motorcycles were sighted fleeing from the aircraft, and were engaged, some abandoned their motorcycles and took cover in the bushes.

The bandits were also sighted at Katarma, clustered amid large herds of cattle, with others fleeing the location on motorcycles. They were quickly engaged by the fighter jet and immobilized.

Successful missions were also conducted over Albasu, Rahama, Sabon Birni, Kaya, Rikau, Galadimawa, Kerawa, Kidandan, Yadi, Dogon Dawa, Ngede Allah, Takama, Kuduru, Kuduru-Ungwan Yako track and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

At Yadi, bandits were sighted on foot and on motorcycles with large herds of rustled cattle, and were duly engaged. Other locations were calm with normal activities observed.

Responding to the report, according to the commissioner home affairs and security Kaduna State Samuel Aruwan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai sends his heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed by bandits at Katarma, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The Governor further expressed satisfaction with the operational feedback, and commended the military for sustaining the tempo in taking the fight to the bandits’ enclave.