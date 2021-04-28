Kaduna Assembly declares Fmr Speaker’s seat vacant, Extends Suspension Of 3 Members

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of three of its members for another 12 months.



Similarly, the House also declared the seat of former Speaker of the house Aminu Abdullahi Shagali vacant during Tuesday’s plenary session.



A statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Zailani, Haruna Jafaru Sambo informed that their suspension has been extended for another 12 months.

It stated that the decision was taken during plenary on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Honourable Isaac Auta.



“The House has extended the suspension of the three members and issued suspension to another member, Hon Salisu Isa Member representing Magajin Gari,” it said

The statement listed Rt. Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo and Rt. Hon. Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya, both former deputy Speakers, alongside Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman served another 12 months suspension.

The clerk of the Kaduna Legislature was instructed to communicate with all those affected.