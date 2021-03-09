Kaduna APC Chairman react: I’ve not submitted any appointee list to El-Rufai

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman Kaduna State, Hon. Emmanuel Jekada said he has neither made nor submitted any list of appointees to the Kaduna State Governor mall Nasir El-Rufai for an appointment.



He made the refutation in a swift reaction to the media report that he earlier submitted names of three candidates for appointment by El-Rufai but was rejected.



He said its information was the handwork of mischief-makers who did not mean well with the cordial relationship existing between him and the governor.

The chairman further stated in a phone chat that he has no problem with his Governor Mall. El-Rufai, therefore, has no reason to have fallen apart with him over any appointments or otherwise as claimed and published in some Social Media pages.



He said the earlier report that he “the retired Airforce General, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada’s exit days in office with the party are numbered as a result of the impasse, “was full-blown blatant lies by his enemies.

“It’s a lie that, that I Jekada who hailed from Zango Kataf in Southern Kaduna area of the State, is said to have been having grudges with the Governor over political appointees.



He also said “it was a lie that he presented names of three persons to Governor el-Rufai as lists of his candidates for political appointment, but none was taken”, describing the confidant as a liar.