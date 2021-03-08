Kaduna APC Chairman falls out with Gov El-Rufai

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman Kaduna state Hon. Emmanuel Jekada has reportedly fallen apart with Party’s overall leader and State Governor, Mall. Nasir El-Rufai.



Daily times also gathered that the retired Airforce General, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada’s exit days in office with the party are numbered as a result of the impasse.

Jekada who hailed from Zango Kataf in Southern Kaduna area of the State is said to have been having issues with the Governor over political appointees.



It was reliably learnt that the APC chairman reportedly presented names of three persons to Governor el-Rufai as lists of his candidates for political appointment, but none was talking.



The source and close confidant of the Chairman revealed that “Jekada sent three names as lists of his candidates to the Governor for an appointment and none of them were given anything until date.

Speaking in confidence with an expression of bitterness and bickering, the source whose name was among the three candidates presented to el-Rufai for appointment further disclosed that the APC Chairman was magnanimous and submitted three names, one from each of the three Senatorial zones, but were thrown into the dustbin.

He also spoke about some other sensitive political office arrangements being withheld by the Governor to himself alone but pleaded that revealing such information in print would expose him and be traced to him as the source of the information.



All efforts to confirm the information from the chairman were unsuccessful as most people contacted from southern Kaduna claimed to have deleted his number from their system.



However, when later contacted eventually, the chairman declined comments immediately after introduction at journalists, saying it was the wrong number, and terminated the call abruptly.