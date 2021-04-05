Kaduna: 5 killed, one injured by bandits in Chikun LG

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

Security agencies have reported that armed bandits have attacked Katarma village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state and killing five persons.

A decomposed corpse of one Paul Simon, a resident of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state has also been discovered by troops of Operation Safe Haven.



A statement by the state internal security and Home Affairs Commissioner, Mr. Samuel, averred that those killed include Samson Danladi, Luka Gajere, Amos Ali, Titus Baba, and Damali Musa respectively.

According to the state’s second security update on Sunday, One person was reported injured and is receiving treatment in a neighbouring state.

Similarly, In another incident, troops, under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a LGA. During the clash, one Afiniki Thomas was attacked by two youths and sustained a deep gash to the forehead.

“One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu was arrested for profiling and Investigation. The injured victim was rushed to hospital for treatment”, it stated.



Furthermore, troops of Operation Safe Haven, while on patrol discovered the decomposing corpse of one Paul Simon, a resident of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf LGA.



“The deceased was reported missing on 24th March 2021. The corpse has since been buried.



“Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of those slain, and sent condolences to their families, while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

“The Governor also tasked security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the clash in Atulu village in Jema’a local government area. Investigations into the incident are in progress”, the release stated.