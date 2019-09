Juventus will try and sale Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic in the january window after neither of the players were included in the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad.

For Mandzukic’s part, the Croatian was already aware that he was unlikely to participate in the tournament, with Juve having tried to get the 33-year-old off their books across the summer although proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United failed to materialise