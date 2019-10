Former Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri wants N’Golo Kante and Emerson Palmieri out of Stamford Bridge for Juventus.

The Italian professional football manager, also wants to sign Cristian Eriksen on exchange with French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Sarri seems to be looking at the positive side of getting the Totteham defender in January.