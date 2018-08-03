Justify your defection with achievements, zone C stakeholders tell Ortom

A Group under the platform of the Idoma Young Stakeholders (IYS) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the zone C Senatorial District of Benue State has challenged the State Governor, Samuel Ortom to justify his achievements in the last three years following his recent defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The ‘Idoma Nation’ stakeholders also challenged the governor to a public debate over what they described as “endemic failures” of the governor, saying the Benue people would reject him in 2019.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, Comrade Dominic Alancha convener of the pro-APC Idoma Group, apologized to the leadership of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari for whatever embarrassment Ortom’s defection might have caused.

He said: “We declare our unalloyed support for President Muhammadu Buhari as he pilots the affairs of state. We declare that we shall deliver block vote for him come 2019, which is what we owe him”.