Andrew Orolua, Abuja

A judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Justice Valentine Ashi is dead. He died on Friday in an Abuja hospital after a brief and undisclosed ailment.

Source at the Federal Capital Territory High Court confirmed that Justice Ashi died early hour of Friday.

Though, the FCT High Court is yet to issue a statement to that effect, a source confirmed that late Justice Ashi relations have reported his demise to the authorities of the FCT High Court.

Our reporter who visited the FCT High Court on Friday reports that Justice Ashi death has thrown the staff into mourning.

“Justice Ashi sat in his court on Monday,” one of the mourning staff said.

Before his elevation to the bench, Justice Ashi was a lecturer at the Nigerian Law School, Bwari where he taught law of evidence

He is generally remembered for ordering security agencies to arrest and produce the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is on self exile within 72 hours in court.