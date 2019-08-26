The police have confirmed that Justice Idrissa Saleh, a Federal High Court judge, has gone missing.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, who confirmed that the judge has been missing since Saturday said that police investigations are currently ongoing.

Ciroma however, said that until the investigation is concluded, it would be premature to say for now that the judge was kidnapped.

Justice Saleh, who was reportedly ill and had left his Abuja hospital room after early morning Islamic prayers went missing on Saturday in Abuja,

He has not been seen since then amidst fears by associates that he has been kidnapped.

Saleh, from Yobe state, holds the traditional title of Dan Amar of Fika in Fika, Yobe state.

According to the Federal High Court website, he was born on June 23, 1965 and had his primary and secondary school education in Yobe.

He graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1992 and attended the Nigerian Law School in 1993.

He worked with the state justice ministry and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) before becoming a federal high court judge in 2015.