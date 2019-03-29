Justice Onnoghen has case to answer, says tribunal

…dismissed his no case submission
Andrew Orolua, Abuja
The Code of Conduct Tribunal on Friday ruled that the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria , Justice Walter Onnoghen has case to answer in the ongoing non asset declaration trial.
The man panel unanimously dismissed Onnoghen no – case submission on the ground that the prosecution has established a prima facie case on the charge brought against him.
The tribunal therefore asked him to open his defence in respect of the six counts of false and non – assets declaration preferred against him .
The three- man panel of the CCT led by Danladi Umar, earlier on Friday morning took arguments from both parties on the no case submission .
Contrary to the contention by Onnoghen ’ s legal team that the three witnesses called by the prosecution failed to give credible evidence to prove the case , the CCT held that the admission to the alleged offences by the embattled top judicial officer showed that there was a prima facie case against him .
Umar who read the ruling said the defence was only trying to frustrate the punishment of the defendant for the offences .
The Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN)’s led defence team promptly applied for the copy of the ruling to enable them to properly advise the defendant .
The tribunal chairman said it would be ready by Monday when the suspended CJN is expected to open his defence .