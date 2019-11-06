The Federal High Court, will, on Thursday, take the bail application of Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the ruling on Wednesday, also adjourned until Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 for continuation of trial.

The judge said: “The court shall take the bail application of the defendant on Nov. 7.

“However, the matter will be adjourned at the instance of the defendant.

“This is so because the 1st defendant counsel reacted on the application of the learned counsel for the prosecution for adjournment of trial until Nov. 7.

“The first defendant counsel asked for another date other than Nov. 7.

“So that is why the matter is adjourned at the instance of the defendant, not at the instance of the prosecution.

“This matter is hereby adjourned at the instance of the defendant until Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 for continuation of trial.”

Justice Abang had also adjourned till Nov. 7 to deliver his ruling on the bail application filed by Faisal’s father, Abdulrasheed.

While the judge had, on Oct. 25, ordered that Abdulrasheed Maina be remanded in Kuje Correctional Service centre, Abang ordered the EFCC to keep Faisal in police custody at Police Tactical Squad, Asokoro, based on the investigation on allegation of possession of firearms and resistance to arrest.

EFCC charged Abdulrasheed Maina with 12 counts bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.

Faisal was also docked on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.

However, they pleaded not guilty to all the charges.(NAN)