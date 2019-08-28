*Says, there is no cause for alarm

The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has confirmed that Justice Idrissa Saleh, who was declared missing since Saturday, August 24, 2019, is safe.

The acting CJ who confirmed that he personally paid a visit to Justice Saleh on Tuesday added that he has since reunited with his family members.

“I wish to assure that Hon. Justice Idrissa has been located today (August 27) and is safe and reunited with his family.

” have personally visited him and there is no cause for alarm”, Justice Tsoho said.

Daily Times recalls that the Judge who was declared missing since Saturday, was found by the Police.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manza, who confirmed the development said that the Judge was found around Nyanya, a suburb of Abuja and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The judge, who is reportedly ill had left his hospital room in Abuja after early morning prayers on Saturday and didn’t return.

He was later declared missing and the search for him commenced.

Justice Saleh has, however, been returned to the hospital to continue his treatment.