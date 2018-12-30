Justice, fairness and equity, major ingredients of dev’t – Sports minister

Like this: Like Loading...

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has reiterated that the interest of Nigeria as an individual entity must be sacrosanct, just as he pointed out that justice, fairness and equity are the major ingredients that bring a sustainable peace and development.Dalung stated this in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State during the second annual convention and life achievement awards held at Conference hall of the Federal University Wukari.The forum which was established in 2011 aims at to collaborate, engage, and partner with bodies, organisations and persons in the promotion of peace, unity, understanding and development through education for enhanced human capacity building.The minister, represented by the Assistant Directory in the ministry, Hajiya Amina Muhammad Daraun, described the convention as timely, saying that the theme for the forum, ‘Sustaining peace, unity and development through Everything: The way forward,’ is apt as it partially complement government’s effort of promoting peaceful coexistence among its citizenry irrespective of their tribe, religious and political affiliation.Chief Solomon Dalung also noted that justice, fairness and equity are the major ingredients that bring sustainable peace and development, as it is only by so doing that Nigerians can realise the nation of their dream, and posterity will judge all.“I implore you all to sustain the tempo of using education for as tool for conflict resolution, peace building advocacy and mediation as well as reconciliation to help Nigerian nation achieve greater social cohesion for development and progress,” he said.In an address, former Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu and also the Kaigama (Sabeh) of Kwararrafa, who was represented by Dr. Salisu Na’inna Danbatta, described education as the backbone of every society and therefore called on the people of Wukari to encourage their children to acquire knowledge, as according to him, it is part of their destiny.“I urge you all to embrace peace and love one another as God has blessed your area with abundant natural resources. I wonder why you are fighting each other, is it the devil or what? So please I beg you to embrace everybody because there was a time when we visited the Emir before the crisis period, I saw Wukari the God had situated the town and I said if Kano sleep off, so Wukari will take over as the city of commerce but you people are playing with what God has blessed you with. My advice is that you should resolve your differences and forge ahead please,” he emphasised.Earlier in a remark, Chairman of the occasion, Gangum Chanchanji, Chief John Mamman, while commending Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State as well as other stakeholders who contributed to the restoration of peace not only in Wukari but the state as a whole, also urged the state government to assist them in rebuilding the area which suffered a massive devastation as a result of the crisis.Chief John Mamman, however, congratulated the executive members of Wukari Millennium Forum for organising the convention in which six (6) of its illustrious some and daughters that were rewarded with Awards of Excellence for their outstanding track record in public and community service across the nation.In a goodwill message, Vice Chancellor, University of Wukari represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor academic, Mrs. Chibiya Paul Shiggu, stressed the need for government at all levels to give more attention to primary and secondary schools in order to achieve the set goals in the educational sector across Nigeria.Professor Abubakr Jiddare of the Department of Political Science, Bayero University, while presenting a paper on the theme, “Sustainable peace, unity and development through education: The way forward,” expressed dismay over the Wukari crisis, saying that the area is blessed which is the only local government that has five entrance in the whole state.He urge the people of the area which he claimed to be his home too to use that opportunity to embrace peace and love one another, in order to boost their economy instead of living in chaos.Prof. Jiddare also explained that people must respect the rights of every one and accommodate one another, through tolerance, understanding and mutual respect, as according to him, no one will ever benefit from violence and discrimination against others.The university don however, called on the government to include traditional rulers and community leaders in the Constitution so as to enable them exercise their duties effectively and sufficiently.“Our Royal fathers, political leaders, religious, ethnic and community leaders should vow to propagate unity and tranquility among all the various identities in Taraba State,” he advised.