I regret heading Buhari’s panel probing Magu — Justice Ayo Salami

Nigerian jurist Ayo Salami reportedly expressed regret over heading the presidential panel set up to investigate Ibrahim Magu’s tenure as EFCC boss.

According to Premium Times, Salami allegedly stated this on Friday at the close of Mr Magu’s defence hearing held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The panel, headed by Mr Salami, a former President of the Nigerian courts of appeal is investigating allegations of corruption and insubordination following complaints by the Attorney-General of the federation, Abubakar Malami, which led to Magu’s suspension from his EFCC role.

The sitting of the panel has been held behind closed doors with journalists barred from attending. Journalists have, therefore, relied on lawyers and witnesses who appear before the panel to get details of what transpired.

Daily Times understands that civil rights organisations and activists have demanded that the sitting of the panel be made public for the sake of transparency and fairness. However, such calls have been ignored.

Premium Times disclosed that two lawyers to Mr Magu who were at Friday’s sitting, Tosin Ojaoma and Zainab Abiola, before the commencement of the proceedings, said that Mr Salami told them that he regrets accepting the task to chair the panel.

“We all sat down as lawyers, after a little period, Justice salami said he regretted working in this panel.

“As soon as the proceedings opened, Salami was full of regrets, he (Salami) brought out his handkerchief and said he is full of regret taking up the job. Then our team asked him, is it because the panel is yet to find evidence against our client, (Magu), Mr Salami did not respond he only kept saying he regrets taking up the job,” Mrs Abiola said.

“Mr Salami kept saying he feels embarrassed for talking up the job. He also lamented that for years after he had retired he was seated in his home eating Tuwo (a popular food from the northern part of Nigeria),” without any disturbance, Mr Ojaoma told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Salami’s panel was supposed to have sent in its report, but it asked for more time to conlcude its assignment.

Mr Buhari had approved the establishment of the Salami panel, tagged the Judicial Commission of Enquiry under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act (Cap T21, LFN, 2004), for the investigation of the activities of the EFCC from May 2015 to May 2020.