Just In:Buhari, Progressives Governors in closed doors meeting

Buhari, Progressives Governors in closed doors meeting

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is Meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started at 11:37am when the President arrived the venue.

The Progressive Governors’ Forum is headed by Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu.

In attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, while the governors are Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti; Godwin Obaseki, Edo; Simon Lalong, Plateau;

Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos state; Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano state; Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger; Yahaya Bello, Kogi; Borno, Nasarawa, Yobe, Osun, Ogun.

The governors of Kaduna and Katsina states are represented by their deputies.

Our correspondent reports that the purpose of the meeting was not disclosed to the press as at the time of filling this report.

Details later…..,