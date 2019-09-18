A large number of women on Wednesday morning have marched to the Government House in Port Harcourt, to show their grievance over the killing of young women in hotels in Rivers State.

The women, who were dressed in black attire have called for an end to the mysterious happenings, noting that everybody, including prostitutes, deserve the right to life and should not be killed in such a gruesome manner.

Reports have it that, there is a serial killer on the rampage in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, who since July 2019, has been luring women to hotels in Port Harcourt, probably having sex with them, drugging them and then proceeding to strangle them with white cloths.

At the moment, there is no official death toll at this point, but various reports put the casualty figure at 7 or 10.

Details later…