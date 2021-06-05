Just In: US kicks against ban on Twitter by Buhari govt

The United State Government has kicked against President Muhammadu Buhari government’s decision to ban Twitter in the country.

The US condemned the ban and described it as a poor message to citizens and investors.

The US Mission in Nigeria in a statement on Saturday said the Nigerian constitution provides for freedom of information.

Recall that the Nigerian Government, through the Ministry of Information and Culture had on Friday banned the social media platform indefinitely in the country.

This happened a few days after Nigerians on Twitter had pleaded with the operators of the platform to suspend President Muhammadu Buhari over his war threat on people of the SouthEast Region.

UK states position on suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 88 in Kebbi – Police

Twitter had in response, deleted the controversial tweet. The decision was said to have angered the government which in return banned Twitter.

In a statement, the US Mission said, “Nigeria’s Constitution provides for freedom of Information. The Government’s recent #Twitterban undermines Nigerians’ ability to express this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses.

“Banning social media and curbing every citizen’s ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermines fundamental freedom.

“As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater. The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts toward unity, peace, and prosperity.”