Just In: UEFA releases Europa League draw table

Arsenal will face Rapid Vienna, Molde and Dundalk in the Europa League group stage, while Tottenham will play Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp.

Leicester City, who are in the competition for the first time, will take on Braga, AEK and FC Zorya Luhansk.

Celtic have been handed a tough group as they will play AC Milan, Lille and Sparta Prague. Meanwhile, Rangers will face Benfica, Standard Liege and Lech Poznan.

The first matches of the group stage will take place on October 22.

The Europa league final is due to be held at the Stadion Energa Gdansk in Poland on May 26, 2021.

EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW

GROUP A Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia

GROUP B Arsenal, Rapid Vienna, Molde, Dundalk

GROUP C Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice

GROUP D Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan

GROUP E PSV, PAOK, Granada, AC Omonia

GROUP F Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, HNK Rijeka

GROUP G Braga, Leicester City, AEK, FC Zorya Luhansk

GROUP H Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille GROUP I Villarreal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Sivasspor

GROUP J Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp

GROUP K CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberger AC

Group L Gent, Red Star, Hoffenheim, Liberec

