The Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Kaduna State, on Monday, declared Governor Nasir El-rufai of All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the March, 2019 Governorship elections in the state.

In a 4 hours 20 minutes judgments, the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal dismissed the Petition of Isa Ashiru and the PDP against the election of Nasir Ahmed Elrufai

The Tribunal Judge, Justice Ibrahim Bako, struck out the petition for lack of substantial evidence.

Isa had challenged El-Rufai’s victory at the 9th March, 2019 Gubernatorial elections.