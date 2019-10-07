The Taraba state house of Asembly has on Monday, impeached the Deputy Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Gwampo.

Gwampo representing Yorro State constituency was impeached at the plenary session of the House.

The Punch reports that the House immediately elected Hon. Charles Maijankai of Karim Lamido I State constituency as the new Deputy Speaker.

Maijankai until his election as the new Deputy Speaker was the Majority Leader of the House.

The motion for the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker was moved by the former Majority Leader, Hon. Albasu Kunini, of Lau State constituency.