Just In: Supreme Court Sacks Umar, Declares Musa APC Candidate For Niger East Senatorial District

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The Supreme Court on Friday declared Mohammed Sani Musa the winner of the last election for the Senate held in the Niger-East Senatorial District of Niger State.

The court set aside the April 8, 2019 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which declared Senator David Umaru, ex-Chairman, Senate Committee Chairman on Justice, Human Rights and Legal Matters, the valid candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who won the election.

In a unanimous judgment on Friday, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, upheld arguments by Musa’s legal team, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to the effect that Musa won the primary of the APC for the election and was the actual candidate for the election.

The apex court allowed the appeal filed by Musa marked: SC/405/2019 and affirmed the February 7, 2019 judgment by Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which declared Musa the validly nominated candidate of the APC for the election