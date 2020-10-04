Just In: Sowore announces nationwide protest to end SARS

Convener of #revolutionnow, Omoyele Sowore, has announced that there will be a nationwide protest against the ill-treatment of the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) against young Nigerians.

Sowore made this known on twitter on Sunday, October 4.

In his tweet, he said, ”We are going to have a massive nationwide action for #EndSARS who is on board?”

He disclosed the locations to be Police state head quarters in Lagos and Abuja.

He wrote, ”Locations: @PoliceNG state headquarters in Lagos. Lagos has the most brutal longest-running killer #SARS in Nigeria @PoliceNGForce Headquarters in Abuja and all State Police Hqs will by fully #Occupy until SARS is disbanded and totally dismantled! #RevolutionNow @AmnestyNigeria”

Meanwhile, Daily Times reports that some politicians and Nigerian celebrities have reacted to gruesome killing of Nigerians by SARS.

In a tweet on Saturday, October 3, Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, described the killings as disheartening.