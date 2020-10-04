Just In: Sowore announces nationwide protest to end SARS

Convener of #revolutionnow, Omoyele Sowore, has announced that there will be a nationwide protest against the ill-treatment of the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) against young Nigerians.
Sowore made this known on twitter on Sunday, October 4.
In his tweet, he said, ”We are going to have a massive nationwide action for #EndSARS who is on board?”
He disclosed the locations to be Police state head quarters in Lagos and Abuja.
He wrote, ”Locations: @PoliceNG state headquarters in Lagos. Lagos has the most brutal longest-running killer #SARS in Nigeria @PoliceNGForce Headquarters in Abuja and all State Police Hqs will by fully #Occupy until SARS is disbanded and totally dismantled! #RevolutionNow @AmnestyNigeria”
Meanwhile, Daily Times reports that some politicians and Nigerian celebrities have reacted to gruesome killing of Nigerians by SARS.
In a tweet on Saturday, October 3, Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, described the killings as disheartening.
The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of @PoliceNG against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening.— Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 3, 2020
