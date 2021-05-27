Just In: Some sponsors of IPOB/ESN ‘re in our custody — IGP

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba on Thursday said that some of the sponsors/financiers of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, are in the custody of the police.

The IGP said that the police were looking at the involvement of suspected IPOB/ESN sponsors in their custody and those outside the country, adding that after a thorough investigation, they would be arraigned in court.

He also said that the police have recorded successes against secessionists and suspected criminals in the southeast, adding that the suspect in the police custody can not be prosecuted and brought to justice because of the ongoing strike by judiciary workers.

Youth Coalition Speaking at the Presidential briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential villa, Abuja, the Police boss, also said that the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, has created a vacuum in the effort of the Nigeria Police to tackle insecurity in the country.

He further stated that the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest has dampened the morale of the personnel of the force.

The acting IGP said the regular policemen and women have not been able to immediately fill the vacuum created by the SARS disbandment even though he said efforts were ongoing to train them for the new role.

On the plan to recruit 10,000 new police personnel, he revealed that the process has reached 70 per cent, assuring that the exercise would stick to the Federal Character principle.

The Police boss said that parading of suspects was a way of blowing the trumpet of the force and updating the public on the efforts to curb criminality. Details later