Just In: Senate in close door session with Security Chiefs over heightened insecurity

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Nigerian Security chiefs entered into a closed door session with lawmakers at the Senate chamber of the National Assembly at exactly 11.30am.

At the meeting are, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen Leo Irabor, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Amao , Chief of Air Staff and Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff.

Others are; the Directors General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Defence Intelligence Agency, National Intelligence Agency, Military Intelligence Agency and the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba.

The Daily Times recalled that President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday announced that the service chiefs and heads of security agencies would, on Thursday, appear before the Upper Chamber to brief it on efforts to address the spate of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the appearance by the Service Chiefs is in response to a resolution by the Senate last week Tuesday, wherein it was resolved that the Service Chiefs and other Heads of Security Agencies be invited against the backdrop of heightening insecurity across states of the federation.

After admitting the top security personnel into the chamber, Lawan assured them that the National Assembly will be in accord with them in fighting insecurity.

He appreciated them for doing their best with what they have at hand in prosecuting the war against insecurity in every part of the country while acknowledging inadequacy of equipment to prosecute the fight.

The Senate President said “hardly a day passes without this parliament discussing one security challenges or the other and it has been so for years even before this 9th Assembly.

“We need to do all we can to help them secure the country to enable us attract foreign investment to better our economy”.