Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is ‘conscious’ after being given a stem-cell treatment at the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris.

Le Parisien which broke Schumacher’s admission in the hospital on Monday, also reported today that his condition is improving.

A nurse told Le Parisien: ‘Yes he is in my service … And I can assure you that he is conscious”.

The seven-time Formula One champion was admitted under tight guard on Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital for transfusions of inflammation-reducing stem cells.

Le Parisien, citing sources it did not name, said Schumacher has been treated at least twice previously at the Georges-Pompidou hospital, admitted each time under a false name and treated by a small medical team.

The 50-year-old German, who suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps, is expected to be discharged today.

Following the accident, Schumacher’s condition stabilised after he was placed in a drug-induced coma, from which he later emerged.