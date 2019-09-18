The office of a Nigerian online news firm , SaharaReporters is currently been blocked by Policemen and soldiers in Lagos state.

According to SaharaReporters, the security operatives who came heavily armed with three vehicles, stationed themselves in front of the office, stopping anyone from entering the building, while ordering those inside to vacate the building immediately.

The SaharaReporters reported that, the security operatives were also shouting, “Open the gate! Come outside.” while banging on the gate of the office in the process.

However, the reason for this sudden action is not yet known.

Recall that the CEO of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, had been in the custody of the Department of State Service since August when he was arrested at a Lagos hotel.