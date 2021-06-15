JUST IN: Reps screens Yahaya, new COAS

Farouk Yahaya, the newly appointed chief of army staff, is now being vetted by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Defense and the Army (COAS).

Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking confirmation of Yahaya as COAS during plenary session on Tuesday.

The exercise comes at a time when the country is facing numerous security difficulties, according to Babajimi Benson, chairman of the defense committee, who spoke at the screening on Tuesday.

He stated that Yahaya must do all necessary to put a stop to the insecurity.

