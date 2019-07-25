Students of Osun State University, Osogbo main campus are protesting the arrest of several students from their various hostels on Thursday morning.

The students blocked the Osogbo/Ibokun road to protest the arrest by the security operatives.

A student of the institution, Tayo Mosadope, told our correspondent that armed security operatives stormed some hostels in Oke Baale area of Osogbo around 7:00 a.m. and arrested about 20 students and some non-students living in the area.

Mosadope said, “The security men that came did not say anything to indicate where they came from. But we know they are operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“About 20 students were arrested. Some non-students, who are living around were also picked up. A staff of the university that was caught recording activities of the security was also arrested.”

Acting Dean of Students Affairs, Mr. Dare Adeyemi, confirmed the arrest of about 15 students of the school by security operatives, adding that the management was making efforts to stop the current protest.