The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki,of Edo state, is planning to dump the ruling party.

Oshiomhole in a statement by Simon Ebegbulem, his spokesman, said the governor wants to create crisis in the party before making his next move.

He advised the governor to focus on delivery of good governance to the people of the state rather than “blackmailing” him.

“We have it on good authority that the governor (Obaseki) intends to create disaffection and crisis in the state, APC and probably dump the party for another party,” he said.

“That is why, he has embarked on this brigandage which Edo people will resist. So, he should stop blackmailing me and face governance which is why Edo people voted him into power.

“We are even more scared now that the governor is making every effort to coerce me into giving him details of my movement in Edo State. Who knows what he is plotting again? But every evil plot against me will fail.”

Oshiomhole insisted that he was attacked at his residence in Benin, Edo capital, on October 12, blaming it on “Obaseki’s thugs”.

“Before that incident, state government sponsored thugs have been harassing, intimidating APC members across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state because APC leaders refused to adopt his second term aspiration,” he said.

“People are being sacked in their jobs everyday in the state.”