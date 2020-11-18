Just In: Ooni of Ife welcomes son with wife Olori Moronke Naomi

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has welcomed a son with his wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola, Daily Times reports.

The Ooni of Ife took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, November 18 to announce the good news.

He added that both mother and child are doing well.

He said, “To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”