JUST IN: Ondo Election Tribunal dismisses Jegede’s petition against Akeredolu

The Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure has rejected the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) (APC).

Jegede had questioned the ruling APC’s and its candidate’s victory in the governorship election on October 10, 2020, which saw Governor Akeredolu re-elected for a second term.

Justice Umar Abubakar, the chairman of the three-member tribunal, struck out the PDP’s Eyitayo Jegede’s petition for lack of jurisdiction when delivering judgment in Akure.

“Issues presented therein in this petition have been resolved the question of internal relations and management of a political party over which this Tribunal has no jurisdiction,” he says.

