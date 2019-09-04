Nigeria has withdrawn from the ongoing World Economic Forum in Cape Town, South Africa, due to the fresh xenophobic attacks.

Furthermore, the country is also making plans to recall its high commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, according to a presidential source.

The source said the decisions were taken at a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Osinbajo was to represent Nigeria at the three-day forum ending on Friday.

Reports also said that Buhari is making plans to turn down the invitation of his South African counterpart over the violence against Nigerians in South Africa.

Details More…